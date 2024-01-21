Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Flyover bridge to connect East Bank and East Coast on the horizon – Min. Edghill

Jan 21, 2024 News

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has said that the government intends to construct a flyover bridge that will link the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) with the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

This was disclosed recently by the minister at his year-end press conference.

He was at the time speaking of transformational road projects being undertaken by the government that would help citizens travel from one place to another in a timely manner.

“Today (December 29) myself and Minister [Collin] Croal and my team from the Work Services Group visited the location where we will also be doing a new flyover which will join from where the New Demerara Harbour Bridge comes in at Peter’s Hall, there would be a flyover of the new Hero’s highway and that would be connecting with the road that is being built from Ogle to Eccles,” he told reporters.

Upon completion, it is expected that persons traveling from West Demerara over the new bridge would not have to travel to Georgetown to get to other locations; instead they will use the flyover to connect to Ogle, ECD.

“You would be able to get to all the way to the Corentyne without having to come through all this busyness in Georgetown and work is ongoing on that,” the minister disclosed.

China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and its partners, are currently constructing the new US$260 million Demerara River Bridge (DRB), which is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.  The modern four-lane structure would be linking Regions Three and Four.

Currently too, through the Ministry of Public Works, a road link is ongoing by Ashoka Buildcon Limited, an Indian firm, to build a US$106.4 million four-lane road between Ogle, ECD and Eccles, EBD.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 19th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana, we need to stand up! We have to stop being the table the foreigners to feast on!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a tour of Guyana January 27

Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a...

Jan 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The New York-based Richmond Hill cricket club will commence the new season with a tour to Guyana where they will play games in Berbice, Essequibo, and Demerara. The tour will...
Read More
Saumy Pandey leads India to victory; England ease past Scotland

Saumy Pandey leads India to victory; England ease...

Jan 21, 2024

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as...

Jan 21, 2024

Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, NSC hit the bullseye

Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture,...

Jan 21, 2024

New sponsors branding with horseracing

New sponsors branding with horseracing

Jan 21, 2024

Squash Association thrilled with allocation for sports in 2024 budget

Squash Association thrilled with allocation for...

Jan 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]