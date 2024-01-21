Flyover bridge to connect East Bank and East Coast on the horizon – Min. Edghill

Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has said that the government intends to construct a flyover bridge that will link the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) with the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) in a bid to ease traffic congestion.
This was disclosed recently by the minister at his year-end press conference.
He was at the time speaking of transformational road projects being undertaken by the government that would help citizens travel from one place to another in a timely manner.
“Today (December 29) myself and Minister [Collin] Croal and my team from the Work Services Group visited the location where we will also be doing a new flyover which will join from where the New Demerara Harbour Bridge comes in at Peter’s Hall, there would be a flyover of the new Hero’s highway and that would be connecting with the road that is being built from Ogle to Eccles,” he told reporters.
Upon completion, it is expected that persons traveling from West Demerara over the new bridge would not have to travel to Georgetown to get to other locations; instead they will use the flyover to connect to Ogle, ECD.
“You would be able to get to all the way to the Corentyne without having to come through all this busyness in Georgetown and work is ongoing on that,” the minister disclosed.
China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and its partners, are currently constructing the new US$260 million Demerara River Bridge (DRB), which is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year. The modern four-lane structure would be linking Regions Three and Four.
Currently too, through the Ministry of Public Works, a road link is ongoing by Ashoka Buildcon Limited, an Indian firm, to build a US$106.4 million four-lane road between Ogle, ECD and Eccles, EBD.
