Venezuelan woman found dead at Puruni Landing

Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a Venezuelan woman was found dead in a room at Puruni Landing, Region Seven on Friday morning.
The woman has been identified as Andrea Herazo. Reports are that Herazo, who hails from Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, had plans to return to her home country.
Investigations into the woman’s death are ongoing.
Norton believes, he doesn’t know Guyana MUST HAVE meters at the oil pumps, he believes
Jan 20, 2024Archers continue to learn craft, as part of ongoing Solidarity coaching course Kaieteur Sports – As the rain clouds greeted the 21 participants and Coach Ludys Tejada yesterday, sessions...
Jan 20, 2024
Jan 20, 2024
Jan 20, 2024
Jan 20, 2024
Jan 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – The PPPC has become a backward-peddling party. It has walked back on its promise to renegotiate the... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]