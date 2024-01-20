Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Venezuelan woman found dead at Puruni Landing

Jan 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a Venezuelan woman was found dead in a room at Puruni Landing, Region Seven on Friday morning.

Dead, Andrea Herazo

Dead, Andrea Herazo

The woman has been identified as Andrea Herazo. Reports are that Herazo, who hails from Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, had plans to return to her home country.

Investigations into the woman’s death are ongoing.

