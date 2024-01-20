Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Two hinterland children benefit from corrective cleft surgery through Food for the Poor program

Jan 20, 2024 News

The beneficiaries of the surgeries.

Kaieteur News – Two hinterland children have benefitted from corrective cleft lip surgeries, performed on January 13, 2024, at Balwant Singh Hospital through support from Food for The Poor’s Benevolence Program.

The beneficiaries are 2-year-old Brianna Charles who lives in the remote village of Tabatinga, a developing Amerindian community west of Lethem in Region 9, and 11-year-old Dave Charles who resides in the remote village of Moco Moco in Lethem, Region 9.

Both of the children were born with cleft lips and faced a number of challenges, including stigmatization and isolation from society, since their condition created barriers that hindered their personal and social development.

The organisation in a statement said, “A cleft lip or palate (roof of the mouth) occurs when tissues in a baby’s face and mouth do not fuse properly. A cleft lip is among the most common birth defects and can, fortunately, be corrected.

Surgeries can restore normal function and achieve a more natural appearance in most babies. Cleft lip and cleft palate are two of the most common congenital disabilities. They can cause a wide range of challenges for children, including difficulty with feeding, ear infections and hearing loss, dental problems, speech difficulties, and social, emotional, and behavioral issues.”

Brianna’s mother, Bebanie Charles, expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from FFTP (Guy) Inc.

She stated, “I want to say a big thank you for everything. FFTP (Guy) Inc. has helped me a lot, and I appreciate everything they have done for me. I pray that God continues to bless FFTP (Guy) Inc.”

Meanwhile, Dave’s mother, Lucimina Charles said that “I am very grateful for the work FFTP (Guy) Inc. has done. FFTP (Guy) Inc. has made a significant investment in our lives, and as a mother, I feel very proud. I will never forget what FFTP (Guy) Inc. has done for me and my son. You have changed his life for the better.”

Food for the Poor said that its benevolence initiative demonstrates the organization’s commitment to reducing poverty and highlights the significant impact medical interventions can have on the overall well-being of individuals and communities.

The Program was launched in 2022 and continues to provide medical assistance to individuals with severe medical needs who cannot afford proper treatment.

