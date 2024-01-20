School boy, 9, drowns in Linden

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old boy drowned on Wednesday in the Demerara River, Linden, Region 10 moments after returning to his home from school.

The body of the boy, identified as, Zamar Chester, was retrieved from the river on Thursday.

According to reports, the boy had only recently moved to Linden from Essequibo.

His mother, Lisa Chester, recalled that the child disappeared shortly after going home from school on Wednesday. The woman told Kaieteur News that she was not initially worried because her son would prank her from time to time.

However, after a prolonged period elapsed, she became worried that he was not yet home. The woman and another of her children went in search of the child but he was nowhere to be seen.

Shortly thereafter, Chester was informed by a relative that the family’s boat capsized in the Demerara River. It was then she began fearing for the worst.

Relatives ventured in another boat to the area where the boat capsized but there was no sign of the 9-year-old. Another sibling recalled seeing Chester playing in the river.

The search continued but it ended abruptly after Chester’s body floated up on Thursday.