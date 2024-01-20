Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

School boy, 9, drowns in Linden

Jan 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old boy drowned on Wednesday in the Demerara River, Linden, Region 10 moments after returning to his home from school.

Dead, Zamar Chester

Dead, Zamar Chester

The body of the boy, identified as, Zamar Chester, was retrieved from the river on Thursday.

According to reports, the boy had only recently moved to Linden from Essequibo.

His mother, Lisa Chester, recalled that the child disappeared shortly after going home from school on Wednesday. The woman told Kaieteur News that she was not initially worried because her son would prank her from time to time.

However, after a prolonged period elapsed, she became worried that he was not yet home. The woman and another of her children went in search of the child but he was nowhere to be seen.

Shortly thereafter, Chester was informed by a relative that the family’s boat capsized in the Demerara River. It was then she began fearing for the worst.

Relatives ventured in another boat to the area where the boat capsized but there was no sign of the 9-year-old. Another sibling recalled seeing Chester playing in the river.

The search continued but it ended abruptly after Chester’s body floated up on Thursday.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 17th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Norton believes, he doesn’t know Guyana MUST HAVE meters at the oil pumps, he believes

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course Day 2

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course Day 2

Jan 20, 2024

Archers continue to learn craft, as part of ongoing Solidarity coaching course Kaieteur Sports – As the rain clouds greeted the 21 participants and Coach Ludys Tejada yesterday, sessions...
Read More
Jewel Andrew’s brilliant 130 in vain as West Indies open ICC U-19 World

Jewel Andrew’s brilliant 130 in vain as West...

Jan 20, 2024

Brathwaite praises Joseph, calls out batters after Windies suffer 10-wicket defeat to Australia at Adelaide

Brathwaite praises Joseph, calls out batters...

Jan 20, 2024

Archery Guyana praises Ministry of Sports, NSC following allocation of billions to sports sector

Archery Guyana praises Ministry of Sports, NSC...

Jan 20, 2024

Demerara Volleyball Association AGM set for January 21

Demerara Volleyball Association AGM set for...

Jan 20, 2024

Guyana Police force East Coast Division helps Youth and Sports clubs in division

Guyana Police force East Coast Division helps...

Jan 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]