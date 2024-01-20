Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Police arrest man who drove through gate, killing mother

Jan 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police arrested a 38-year-old man early Wednesday morning for an incident which left his 63-year-old mother, Ena Seecharran, dead on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at Lot 8 Saywah, Crane Grove, Mahaica, ECD, at about 16:40hrs Tuesday.

The accident involved a motor car bearing registration HD 1726, driven by the son of Seecharran.

Police said that the distraught father of the driver and husband of the deceased related that the car was reportedly parked on the bridge in front of his yard, facing south, whilst Seecharran was standing in the yard behind the gate, which was locked at the time.

The father added that his son started the vehicle and drove forward, crashing through the gate colliding with Seecharran, who was standing behind the gate directly in front of the vehicle. Following the collision, she fell onto the ground.

Police said the left side of the car ran over Seecharran, which caused her to sustain injuries about her body. Following the collision, the vehicle reportedly crashed into a concrete wall in the yard and came to a standstill.

Seecharran was picked up by her husband and placed into another vehicle and was then rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Police said, “It is so far unclear if the act was deliberate on the part of the driver.”

The accused was apprehended by police at about 04:00h on Wednesday. After the incident on Tuesday afternoon, the man fled the scene.

The suspect is assisting with investigations.

