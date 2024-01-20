Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course Day 2

Jan 20, 2024 Sports

Coach Ludys Tejada (center) speaking with some of her Archers ahead of the practical phase of the Day 2’s session Archers lining up for a target shoot, as they are being given demonstrations on form and correct ways of holding a bow

Coach Ludys Tejada (center) speaking with some of her Archers ahead of the practical phase of the Day 2’s session Archers lining up for a target shoot, as they are being given demonstrations on form and correct ways of holding a bow

Archers continue to learn craft, as part of ongoing Solidarity coaching course

Kaieteur Sports – As the rain clouds greeted the 21 participants and Coach Ludys Tejada yesterday, sessions shifted to the classroom where participants reviewed the previous day’s topics, as the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana’s (AG) Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course continued.

Sessions at the National Racquet Center on Day 2 featured Coach Tejada speaking on World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) and the new updated prohibited list, as Archery Guyana and World Archery is committed to the fight against doping while keeping the sport of Archery clean.

As the rain passed, the participants went outdoors to the shooting range to put their theorized concepts into an actual practice session. Different tools were made by the participants to correct errors in shooting form. They were also learning to observe each other to point out what the others have to improve.

At the end of the day, the participants learned a lot about form, coach Tejada commented on the fact that she has been asked a lot of very interesting questions about the size and weight of the bows for children, how to determine if the archer is using a correct bow, exercises for children and adults. She has declared happily that the participants are putting their heart into archery.

The Board of Directors extends thanks again to the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association, Unit of Allied Art, Ministry of Education, National Sports Commission, Chief Executive Officer of CBJ Int’l Airport, Mr. Ramesh Ghir and his Protocol Team, Mr. Alvin Wilson and his Team at Bermudez Operations, Massy Distribution (Guy) Inc., Mr. Samuel Arjoon and his Team at the Guyana Beverages Inc. and the Media.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 17th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Norton believes, he doesn’t know Guyana MUST HAVE meters at the oil pumps, he believes

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course Day 2

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course Day 2

Jan 20, 2024

Archers continue to learn craft, as part of ongoing Solidarity coaching course Kaieteur Sports – As the rain clouds greeted the 21 participants and Coach Ludys Tejada yesterday, sessions...
Read More
Jewel Andrew’s brilliant 130 in vain as West Indies open ICC U-19 World

Jewel Andrew’s brilliant 130 in vain as West...

Jan 20, 2024

Brathwaite praises Joseph, calls out batters after Windies suffer 10-wicket defeat to Australia at Adelaide

Brathwaite praises Joseph, calls out batters...

Jan 20, 2024

Archery Guyana praises Ministry of Sports, NSC following allocation of billions to sports sector

Archery Guyana praises Ministry of Sports, NSC...

Jan 20, 2024

Demerara Volleyball Association AGM set for January 21

Demerara Volleyball Association AGM set for...

Jan 20, 2024

Guyana Police force East Coast Division helps Youth and Sports clubs in division

Guyana Police force East Coast Division helps...

Jan 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]