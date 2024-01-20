Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course Day 2

Archers continue to learn craft, as part of ongoing Solidarity coaching course

Kaieteur Sports – As the rain clouds greeted the 21 participants and Coach Ludys Tejada yesterday, sessions shifted to the classroom where participants reviewed the previous day’s topics, as the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana’s (AG) Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course continued.

Sessions at the National Racquet Center on Day 2 featured Coach Tejada speaking on World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) and the new updated prohibited list, as Archery Guyana and World Archery is committed to the fight against doping while keeping the sport of Archery clean.

As the rain passed, the participants went outdoors to the shooting range to put their theorized concepts into an actual practice session. Different tools were made by the participants to correct errors in shooting form. They were also learning to observe each other to point out what the others have to improve.

At the end of the day, the participants learned a lot about form, coach Tejada commented on the fact that she has been asked a lot of very interesting questions about the size and weight of the bows for children, how to determine if the archer is using a correct bow, exercises for children and adults. She has declared happily that the participants are putting their heart into archery.

The Board of Directors extends thanks again to the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association, Unit of Allied Art, Ministry of Education, National Sports Commission, Chief Executive Officer of CBJ Int’l Airport, Mr. Ramesh Ghir and his Protocol Team, Mr. Alvin Wilson and his Team at Bermudez Operations, Massy Distribution (Guy) Inc., Mr. Samuel Arjoon and his Team at the Guyana Beverages Inc. and the Media.