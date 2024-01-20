Latest update January 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Motorbike bandits strike again on Hadfield Street

Jan 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Bandits on Friday morning stole another motorcycle on Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

The motorcycle stolen on January 10

The motorcycle stolen on January 10

The motorcycle stolen on Friday

The motorcycle stolen on Friday

According to the victim, two bandits on a blue and white Lindy Scooter held him at gunpoint and took away a red motorcycle with licence plate CM 3713.

Though the motorcycle stolen on Friday is red, the model is like a grey motorcycle that was stolen some nine days ago (January 10) at the same location from another victim. The description of the bandits in Friday’s motorcycle robbery and the type of scooter they used to commit the crime are also similar.

The victim described one of the thieves as short and fair in complexion while the other was tall, slim, and dark in complexion.

The first victim, Clive Mendonca, who was robbed of his motorcycle on January 10, said, “Yes one of the men that rob me d short and red fuh truth and the other one d tall and (dark skinned) and dem d riding a small blue scooter to”.

Mendonca added that when he was robbed the “fair skinned guy” was riding the bike and the tall dark-skinned bandit was the one who attacked him.

Mendonca was robbed of his motorcycle CG 3160 around 21:30 hrs. on January 10. He told Kaieteur News that the men attacked him on his way to work.

He related that the men, who were on a scooter, rode into him while he was crossing over a speed bump.

The pillion rider then pushed him to the ground and quickly rode away with his bike.

