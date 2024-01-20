Jewel Andrew’s brilliant 130 in vain as West Indies open ICC U-19 World

– Cup campaign with 31-run loss to South Africa

Kaieteur Sports – A magnificent 130 from 17-year-old Antiguan wicketkeeper/batsman Jewel Andrew was not enough as the West Indies Under-19s opened their 2024 World Cup campaign with a 31-run loss to hosts South Africa in the opening game of the tournament at Sewnes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The hosts recovered from a tough position to post 285-9 from their 50 overs after being put in to bat by the 2016 champions.

At one point, South Africa found themselves 145-6 in the 35th over before a brilliant 130-run seventh wicket partnership between Dewan Marais and Captain Juan James.

Marais hit four fours and four sixes on his way to a top score of 65 off just 38 balls while James his three fours and one six for his 47 off 54 balls.

Earlier, David Teeger did his best to provide some stability to the innings with a patient 98-ball 44 batting at three while opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius made a 34-ball 40.

West Indies Vice-Captain Nathan Sealy was impressive with his left arm spin with 3-34 from his 10 overs while pacers Deshawn James and Nathan Edward took a pair of wickets each.

The West Indian reply then got off to the worst possible start when, off the second ball of the innings, Adrian Weir was wrongly adjudged out leg before wicket off the bowling of Kwena Maphaka for a duck.

That was the start of a horrendous first power-play for the tourists with Captain Stephan Pascal (6), Joshua Dorne (9), Jordan Johnson (21) and Steven Wedderburn (12) all falling in quick succession.

With the West Indies 73-5, Nathan Sealy and Jewel Andrew were brought together and the pair put together a brilliant 117-run sixth wicket partnership to put victory well within reach for the Caribbean side.

The partnership came to an end in the 29th over when Sealy was brilliantly run out by Oliver Whitehead for a crucial 33 off 55 balls.

Shortly after Sealy’s dismissal, Andrew brought up a magnificent hundred off just 71 balls including 11 fours and three sixes.

With the West Indies comfortable, needing 61 from 90 balls with four wickets in hand, the game changed once again thanks to a brilliant piece of wicket-keeping from Ntando Zuma to stump Tarrique Edward for 13 off the bowling of David Teeger.

The West Indies fight back all but ended off consecutive deliveries in the 39th and 40th overs.

First, Maphaka picked up his fourth wicket of the innings with an excellent Yorker to dismiss Nathan Edward for 12 before Andrew’s innings finally came to an end off the bowling of Riley Norton at the start of the very next over with the West Indies needing a further 36 for victory.

Andrew made a brilliant 130 off just 96 balls including 14 fours and three sixes. Maphaka ended proceedings with his fifth wicket, removing Isai Thorne for two to dismiss the West Indies for 254 off 40.1 overs. (Sportsmax)

Scores: South Africa Under-19s 285-9 off 50 overs (Dewan Marais 65, Juan James 47, David Teeger 44, Lhuan-de Pretorius 40, Nathan Sealy 3-34, Deshawn James 2-38, Nathan Edward 2-63)