Ex-cop found, remanded for 2019 murder at Kitty bar

Five years later…

Kaieteur News – After five years of searching, police captured 38-year-old Keenon David, a former police officer, who is accused of murdering a man at a Kitty bar on January 29, 2019.

David of Lot 420 East La Penitence, Georgetown, made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Friday, where the murder charge was read to him.

The defendant is accused of murdering Kurt Anthony Duncan, a Turkeyen, Sophia man and father of six on January 29, 2019, at Seeta Bar, Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown. It is reported that the deceased was attempting to make peace in what was described as a scuffle between a man and a woman at the said location.

This publication had reported that, the victim attempted to make peace between a male who was mopping the floor and who was engaged in a scuffle with a young lady who was seen earlier ‘gyrating’ at the bar. Reports suggested that Duncan attempted to calm the situation, but resulted in an altercation with the man. It was during said encounter, that David who was seated nearby, whipped out a gun and shot Duncan in the region of his chest.

The man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. According to sources, the accused was seen running from the bar right after the shooting and disappearing into the night.

Brother of the deceased, Dellon Duncan, said that his brother is normally a quiet individual who attended church regularly and who lived only for his wife and six children.

On Friday, the prosecutor highlighted, that the accused was found on January 16, 2024, by police, who acted on information received and dispatched themselves to Back Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which lead to David’s arrest.

The prosecution said that Closed Circuit Television (CCTG) footages were extracted from cameras at the Kitty bar and showed clearly what transpired on the day in question.

Meanwhile, David’s attorney requested that a paper committal be applied and the closest possible date for disclosure is set. The Magistrate, in keeping with the request, scheduled February 9, 2024 for David’s next appearance.