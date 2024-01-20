Demerara Volleyball Association AGM set for January 21

Kaieteur Sports – On the heels of a solid 2023, the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) will be hosting their Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections, set for January 31 2024.

The upcoming AGM will also see elections held for crucial positions some of which fall within the categories of the Executive Board and league tournament planning, as the DVA prepares for a fruitful year of volleyball.

Start time for the AGM is 17:00h and will be held at the Olympic House, Liliendaal. All registered clubs are encouraged to attend the day’s proceedings per request of the DVA. Last year, the Association focused on developing and recruiting new players, while placing emphasis on the current batch of stars.

After a successful tourney held at the National Gymnasium between hosts Guyana and Suriname, even more could be expected from the Association as they look to topple last year’s achievements against Guyana and Suriname.