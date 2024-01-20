Archery Guyana praises Ministry of Sports, NSC following allocation of billions to sports sector

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana (AG) declared Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport and National Sports Commission (NSC) hit the bull’s-eye following budget as the Board of Directors commended the unprecedented allocation of $4.6B in the 2024 budget to the sport sector.

Archery Guyana wishes to recognize the tremendous support of and appreciates the tireless energetic Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle who has not only raised the level of Archery in Guyana but other sports. Assistance is particularly rendered to Archery Guyana with not only support for prizes at competitions hosted, but for use of shooting facilities for practice and competitions.

A constraint has always been the shared use of venues and it is hoped that a dedicated Facility for Archery can be supported in the future. Archery Guyana further lauds the announcement of the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and duty on sport equipment.

This is particularly timely amidst a Level 1 Coaching seminar being conducted in Guyana with 21 new Coaches. According to President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, this means that each coach by next week will have their respective school(s) to return to and to serve as Coaches to the School clubs. The sport has automatically grown and students will need equipment. It will definitely alleviate the financial burdens of parents, schools, sports clubs and archers all over Guyana.

The Board of Directors of AG would like to thank the Honorable Minister Charles Ramson Jr. Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Government of Guyana, Director Steve Ninvalle and his team at the National Sports Commission for recognizing that our sports sector is undergoing its greatest transformation in the history of our country and looks forward to our continued collaboration.