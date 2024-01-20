An afternoon stroll around the neighborhood can be hazardous to your health

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys’ granny used to say, “Go for a nice stroll around de block, meh son. It’s good for de mind. It does relax yuh and de exercise does do your body good.”

Well, let me tell yuh, if she was alive today, she’d probably be packin’ a walking stick when seh went for her afternoon stroll. Neighborhood strolls have become more hazardous than a game of hopscotch on a minefield, thanks to the canine crusaders.

Back in de day, de only thing yuh had to worry ’bout was dem cat giving yuh the stink-eye. Now, we’ve got a canine calamity on our hands. Forget ’bout knife-wielding bandits; it’s de four-legged dogs that will leave yuh limping to de doctor.

Yuh go for a leisurely saunter, and before yuh know it, Rover and his gang of ankle-biters are auditioning for a part using you as a prop. These dogs, they ain’t barkin’ up de wrong tree – they’re nibbling at yuh ankles for sport. It’s like a canine conspiracy. Deh more plentiful than flower plants.

Some of these mutts have a swagger like dey just graduated from a canine self-defense class. Yuh see dem strutting down de street like dey own it – the sidewalk is their runway, and we’re de reluctant models. And if yuh dare to cross deir path, be prepared to run faster than Usain bolt. It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, and we’re just trying to survive our walks.

So, de next time yuh think ’bout taking a leisurely stroll around de block, be sure to bring along yuh walking stick, regardless of yuh age and maybe a pocket-sized doggy treat to distract de ankle-biters. Until then, may yuh walks be dog-free and yuh ankles unscathed. Dem boys seh, “Watch out for dem dogs – dey bite harder than their bark suggests!”

Talk Half! Leff Half!