Latest update January 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to court over possible crimes

Jan 19, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

MEXICO CITY, Reuters – Mexico and Chile expressed “growing worry” today over escalating violence in the Palestinian territory of Gaza after several months of war between Israel and Hamas in a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over possible crimes.

Since the early October surprise attack by Hamas militants that killed over 1,000 Israelis, wide-spread destruction in the densely-packed Gaza strip has led to increasing international alarm and scrutiny over the death of thousands of civilians, especially children. In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry argued that the ICC is the proper forum to establish potential criminal responsibility, “whether committed by agents of the occupying power or the occupied power.”

The statement cited “numerous reports from the United Nations that detail many incidents that could constitute crimes under the ICC’s jurisdiction.” Chile’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mexico added it was closely following the ICC case presented last week in which South Africa accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza and demanded that the court order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign.

Mexico “trusts that these actions… can pave the way for an immediate ceasefire and contribute to moving toward lasting peace in the region based on a solution of two states which coexist within secure and internationally recognized borders.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 17th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

British leaders don’t know if Israel is breaking international laws!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shamar Joseph completes five-wicket haul on debut but Windies facing inevitable defeat after day two of Adelaide Test

Shamar Joseph completes five-wicket haul on debut but Windies facing...

Jan 19, 2024

SportsMax – In a day that saw the West Indies cricket team oscillate between hope and despair, Shamar Joseph emerged as a shining light, claiming a memorable five-wicket haul on his Test debut....
Read More
Archery Guyana Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course successfully shoots off at the NRC

Archery Guyana Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course...

Jan 19, 2024

Australia beat Windies by 10wkts

Australia beat Windies by 10wkts

Jan 19, 2024

GFF Elite League Season Six set to kick off February 25

GFF Elite League Season Six set to kick off...

Jan 19, 2024

Guyana Golf Association welcomes Budget 2024

Guyana Golf Association welcomes Budget 2024

Jan 19, 2024

The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GTA) lauds the 2024 sport budget

The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GTA) lauds...

Jan 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]