Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to court over possible crimes

Latest update January 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
MEXICO CITY, Reuters – Mexico and Chile expressed “growing worry” today over escalating violence in the Palestinian territory of Gaza after several months of war between Israel and Hamas in a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over possible crimes.
Since the early October surprise attack by Hamas militants that killed over 1,000 Israelis, wide-spread destruction in the densely-packed Gaza strip has led to increasing international alarm and scrutiny over the death of thousands of civilians, especially children. In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry argued that the ICC is the proper forum to establish potential criminal responsibility, “whether committed by agents of the occupying power or the occupied power.”
The statement cited “numerous reports from the United Nations that detail many incidents that could constitute crimes under the ICC’s jurisdiction.” Chile’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mexico added it was closely following the ICC case presented last week in which South Africa accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza and demanded that the court order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign.
Mexico “trusts that these actions… can pave the way for an immediate ceasefire and contribute to moving toward lasting peace in the region based on a solution of two states which coexist within secure and internationally recognized borders.”
