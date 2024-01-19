Latest update January 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man wounded in Broad Street in ‘drive-by’ shooting

Jan 19, 2024 News

Area where Lackish was shot

Area where Lackish was shot

Kaieteur News – A man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday night after he was shot in an alleged ‘drive-by’ while sitting at the corner of Lombard and Broad Streets, Charlestown.

Shot, Calvin Lackish

Shot, Calvin Lackish

Eyewitnesses identified the victim as Calvin Lackish and said that he hails from a village on the West Demerara. According to eyewitnesses Lackish was sitting on a wooden bench on the corner when two men pulled up on a motorcycle and opened fire on him before riding away. Lackish tried to run away but was reportedly struck.

The victim sustained a wound to one of his legs and there was also another wound to on his forearm. An ambulance was called and Lackish was rushed to the hospital.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, Lackish was already taken away but there was a bullet hole on the wooden bench where the victim was sitting and a spent shell close by. Blood stains were also seen close by.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 17th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

British leaders don’t know if Israel is breaking international laws!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shamar Joseph completes five-wicket haul on debut but Windies facing inevitable defeat after day two of Adelaide Test

Shamar Joseph completes five-wicket haul on debut but Windies facing...

Jan 19, 2024

SportsMax – In a day that saw the West Indies cricket team oscillate between hope and despair, Shamar Joseph emerged as a shining light, claiming a memorable five-wicket haul on his Test debut....
Read More
Archery Guyana Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course successfully shoots off at the NRC

Archery Guyana Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course...

Jan 19, 2024

Australia beat Windies by 10wkts

Australia beat Windies by 10wkts

Jan 19, 2024

GFF Elite League Season Six set to kick off February 25

GFF Elite League Season Six set to kick off...

Jan 19, 2024

Guyana Golf Association welcomes Budget 2024

Guyana Golf Association welcomes Budget 2024

Jan 19, 2024

The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GTA) lauds the 2024 sport budget

The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GTA) lauds...

Jan 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]