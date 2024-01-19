Man wounded in Broad Street in ‘drive-by’ shooting

Latest update January 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday night after he was shot in an alleged ‘drive-by’ while sitting at the corner of Lombard and Broad Streets, Charlestown.
Eyewitnesses identified the victim as Calvin Lackish and said that he hails from a village on the West Demerara. According to eyewitnesses Lackish was sitting on a wooden bench on the corner when two men pulled up on a motorcycle and opened fire on him before riding away. Lackish tried to run away but was reportedly struck.
The victim sustained a wound to one of his legs and there was also another wound to on his forearm. An ambulance was called and Lackish was rushed to the hospital.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, Lackish was already taken away but there was a bullet hole on the wooden bench where the victim was sitting and a spent shell close by. Blood stains were also seen close by.
British leaders don’t know if Israel is breaking international laws!
Jan 19, 2024SportsMax – In a day that saw the West Indies cricket team oscillate between hope and despair, Shamar Joseph emerged as a shining light, claiming a memorable five-wicket haul on his Test debut....
Jan 19, 2024
Jan 19, 2024
Jan 19, 2024
Jan 19, 2024
Jan 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]