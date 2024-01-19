Man wounded in Broad Street in ‘drive-by’ shooting

Kaieteur News – A man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday night after he was shot in an alleged ‘drive-by’ while sitting at the corner of Lombard and Broad Streets, Charlestown.

Eyewitnesses identified the victim as Calvin Lackish and said that he hails from a village on the West Demerara. According to eyewitnesses Lackish was sitting on a wooden bench on the corner when two men pulled up on a motorcycle and opened fire on him before riding away. Lackish tried to run away but was reportedly struck.

The victim sustained a wound to one of his legs and there was also another wound to on his forearm. An ambulance was called and Lackish was rushed to the hospital.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, Lackish was already taken away but there was a bullet hole on the wooden bench where the victim was sitting and a spent shell close by. Blood stains were also seen close by.