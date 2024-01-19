Man accused of killing, burying Linden girl in shallow grave nabbed in Suriname

Kaieteur News – More than two years after the body of Shonette Dover was found in a shallow grave at the back of her boyfriend’s home at Linden, Suriname police arrested, Shaqawn Alleyne, called as “Iswe Boss,” who is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to the murder of the young woman.

Suriname’s Waterkant.net reported on Thursday that after thorough investigation, Alleyne was identified, arrested and handed over to the police in the Dutch-speaking country for arraignment.

Alleyne, 24, will be transferred to Guyana according to procedure, the report stated.

Dover’s body was discovered on Friday, April 30, 2021, in a shallow grave at the back of Alleyne’s Canvas City, Linden residence, where the two lived before she died. The woman was missing for 28 days.

She was reported missing on Sunday, April 4, by Alleyne who had told her relatives that he had no idea where she was, and assumed that she had left for work.

Dover’s 15-year-old relative, who had admitted to helping Alleyne to bury the young woman’s body and led police to the site, has since been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, and remanded to the Juvenile Detention Centre.

The teen allegedly confessed to the crime and agreed to take investigators to the scene where she said, she, along with Alleyne, allegedly buried her relative.

The teen told investigators that on the night of April 3, 2021, Alleyne was oiling his brownish gun in his living room. She said the suspect then pointed the gun at Dover who told him “he like play and he should put away that thing.” The young lady said she then heard a loud sound, akin to that of a firework.

Alleyne who is not a licensed firearm holder subsequently exclaimed, “Oh shoots, I shoot that girl!”

The 15-year-old said she then saw Dover’s mouth open as her blood quickly started to cover her face. Upon seeing this, she said to Shaquan, “Let’s take her to the hospital” but the boyfriend refused as he retorted, “No, she dead already.” Alleyne then accompanied Dover’s relative to his father and told him of what he had done.

After doing their collective deliberation about what to do with the body, they decided that it was best to bury her in the backyard unknown to other parties. Armed with a spade, Kaieteur News understands that the suspects dug a shallow hole after which Dover’s body was rolled into it and covered up. Alleyne then hid the gun.

At the time, Dover’s relative related that Alleyne instilled fear in her and told her that they both would be jailed if she disclosed what occurred to any family member, or the police. But the teenager who perhaps, could not deal with the weight of the terror she felt, confessed to the police about what had occurred.

In the wee hours of April, 30, 2021, the teen led ranks to the Canvas City home where they dug up the area that Dover was buried. By the time the lawmen had reached four feet, they stumbled upon her partly decomposed body.

News of the woman’s death sent shock waves throughout Linden as hundreds of persons converged at the Canvas City residence, where the body was found.

A post-mortem examination that was subsequently conducted on her remains revealed that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.