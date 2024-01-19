Latest update January 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bids open for security services for GMC

Jan 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – During the opening of bids on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) is seeking the procurement of security services.

The project is divided into six lots and a total of nine security firms have submitted bids.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Provision of Creative and Authentic Costume Design for the Ministry of Education’s Mashramani Band, 2024.

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Procurement of Security Services Lot 1 to 6.

