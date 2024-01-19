Berbice man mauled to death by mixed-breed dogs

died of shock, hemorrhage – Autopsy Reveals

Kaieteur News – A 64-year-old man identified as Latchmanen Permaul called ‘Blackboy’ of Hampshire, Corentyne Berbice, was allegedly mauled to death by three mixed-breed dogs early Tuesday morning at Toopoo Village Corentyne Berbice.

According to police reports the man’s 61-year-old wife , Sandra Permaul said that on Monday afternoon her husband left their home and ventured to a liquor shop in Topoo where he spent some time imbibing. After he became intoxicated, he had some difficulties making his way back home and had stopped at the corner of the street where he was observed sleeping on the ground. On Tuesday around 05:00hrs Sandra got information that her husband was observed lying on the street corner and ‘three Pit Bull’ dogs bore out of a fence’” nearby from where he was lying and subsequently viciously attacked him.

The man’s body was examined by police ranks and there were marks assumed to be dog bites on both of his legs and his neck, as well as his right hip and hand. The body was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

On Thursday between 09:10 and 09:52 hrs, a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) with dissection was done on the body of Permaul by Dr. Brijmohan at the Skeldon Public Hospital’s Mortuary. Dr. Brigmohan gave the cause of death as:-

a) Shock and Hemorrhage b) Multiple Lacerations

A 35-year-old resident of Topoo Village, who is said to be the owner of the dogs, was arrested and escorted to Albion Police Station, where he was placed into custody, pending further investigations.