Australia beat Windies by 10wkts

Kaieteur Sports – Australia took a 1-0 series lead against the West Indies after they won the first Test by 10 wickets.

West Indies were all out for 120 as Josh Hazlewood ripped through their batting with 5 for 35. McKenzie with 26, Greaves 24, Da Silva 18, Alzari Joseph 16 and Shamar Joseph 15 offered resistance.

Full details tomorrow.