Archery Guyana Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course successfully shoots off at the NRC

Jan 19, 2024 Sports

International World Archery Coach and course facilitator, Ludy Tejada demonstrating a shooting process.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana (AG) shot off their Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching Course which commenced successfully at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.

International World Archery Coach Trainer, Ms. Ludys Carina Tejada, arrived in Guyana for the much-anticipated five-day Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course which began on Wednesday.

At the Opening Ceremony, President of (AG) and GOA executive, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon declared the session open. She charged the 21 participants to complete the course successfully and to return to their various regions and schools to take the sport forward.

Participants involved in the activities during the ongoing course.

ome of the schools represented are Kawata Primary Top, Santa Rosa Secondary, Sand Creek Secondary, Aishalton Secondary, Nappi Primary Top, Katoka Primary Top, Queen’s College, Qayyim Academy, ISA Islamic School, Saraswati Vidya Niketan, SVN School and School of the Nations.

Also delivering remarks was former President of Archery Guyana and current National Judge and Competitions Committee Chair, Mr. Ryan McKinnon who gave participants an overview as to the governing body for Archery in Guyana, the background and wished participants well.

Archery Guyana Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course...

