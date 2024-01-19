Another billion for CJIA “rehab” project

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) has allocated $1.1 billion in the 2024 national budget for the ongoing modernisation of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to the budget estimates, the money will be spent on the apron, taxiways and airline offices for the airport.

Recently addressing criticism on the decade-old CJIA expansion project, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo blamed the APNU+AFC Coalition Government for turning the US$150 million endeavour into a “rehab project.”

The contract for the airport expansion project was signed in 2011, under Jagdeo’s tenure as president, with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC).

The Jagdeo-led administration acquired a US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank, and used US$12 million from the Consolidated Fund (taxpayers’ money) for the total project cost of US$150 million.

Jagdeo said that the US$150 million contract was signed with CHEC for a new airport. However, he said it was the Coalition government that made changes which resulted in it being a rehabilitation project.

According to reports, upon assuming office in 2015, the David Granger administration deemed the airport plan defective, necessitating adjustments.

Subsequently, in August 2020, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor’s work.

Consequently, negotiations resulted in additional works being undertaken by CHEC at no extra cost to Guyana. These enhancements included a superstructure, corridor, and curtain wall.

While the US$150 million rehabilitation works by CHEC is completed, the PPP-administration has substantially increased spending for the modernization of the airport, albeit falling below international standards and expectations.

A contract to the tune of $890 Million was awarded to Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. for the construction of the new administration building in October 2022.

Notably, another $45 million covered the design and supervision of the new administration building.

A contract to the tune of $513.7 million was awarded to Kallco Guyana Incorporated in August 2022 for the construction of a building to house a conference room, offices for the airlines and other supporting agencies, and a duty-free bond.

In November last year, a $703 Million contract was awarded to Avinash Construction and Scrap Metal Inc. to renovate the airport’s apron.

Other additional works include the installation of an in-line baggage handling system which is expected to cost approximately $512 million. Rehabilitation works are also ongoing on the taxiway.