$478M to drill new wells in 25 hinterland villages

Jan 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five Hinterland villages located in Regions One, Three, and Seven will soon benefit from new water wells, as the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) tenders for $478.1 million in projects.

The government, through GWI, is inviting sealed bids for the projects which are divided into some eight lots.

GWI has estimated $44.8 million to drill wells in Kangaruma, Itaballi, and Kaburi 72 Miles, all areas located in Region Seven.

In the Lower Mazaruni, Region Seven, the agency is estimating that $43.3 million will go towards the drilling of wells at Karrau, Kartabo, and Batavia.

In Region Three, GWI stated that $70 million is estimated to drill wells at Caria Caria, Santa Mission, and Lower Bonasika.

In Region One, where several wells are scheduled to be dug, GWI noted that $80 million is set aside for wells at Waioakarabi, Chinese Landing, Assakata and at Kariako. Also in Region One, $120 million is estimated to construct wells at Santa Cruz, Kokorite, and Warapoka; and Imbotero, Smith’s Creek, and Sebai.

Further, GWI revealed that $40 million is pegged to drill wells at Hotaquai and Hobodiah villages and another $80 million is estimated for wells at Barima Kariabo, St. Anslem, Red Hill, and Powaikuri.

Bids for the water well projects are scheduled to open on January 30, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

During this year’s budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned that government spent a total of $16.8 billion last year to improve water quality and supply systems across the country.

This year, government has budgeted $22.5 billion for further advancements in the water sector.

