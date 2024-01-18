Latest update January 18th, 2024 12:35 AM

TPCC congratulates Shamar Joseph on Test debut…

Jan 18, 2024 Sports

…becomes first male player from the club to play Test cricket

Kaieteur Sports – Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) congratulates Shamar Joseph on making his Test debut in the First Test match versus Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. Joseph who hails from Baracara, Canje Creek, Berbice, has made a rapid rise to the pinnacle of cricket after only one First-Class season. He made his First-Class debut during the 2023 West Indies Championship claiming a 5-wicket haul against Windwards Volcanoes in just his second match. He later made his T20 debut last year for Guyana Amazon Warriors team in the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) as a replacement for the injured Keemo Paul.

Shamar Joseph delivers during his impressive Test debut against Australia at Adelaide.  (Getty Images and Cricket Australia)

In November, Shamar toured South Africa with the West Indies ‘A’ team where he ended the tour as the leading wicket-taker for West Indies ‘A’ (12). This performance and his extreme pace ensured he continued his rapid rise in cricket, which has now been capped off with his Test debut, when just over 12 months ago, he was a security officer in Berbice.

Joseph joins current West Indies white ball all-rounder Romario Shepherd as the second player from TPCC to be named in a West Indies male team. The New Amsterdam based club, also produced three female West Indies cricketers in former players Candacy Atkins (Test and ODI), Tremayne Smartt (ODI and T20I) and Subrina Munroe (ODI and T20I). Joseph is also the second male cricketer from the New Amsterdam area to play Test cricket after Clayton Lambert.

The Executive members and players from TPCC wish Shamar Joseph much success as he now begins his journey as an international player.

