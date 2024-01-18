The cruelty being meted out to the people of Palestine

Dear Editor,

When I learnt about the cruelty being inflicted on the people of Palestine by the Israeli administration, I wondered what has happened to the concept of justice, decency and humanity.

Bombs by the dozens indiscriminately are being dropped on schools, homes, places of worship and hospitals and except for a few muted voices in the west, it is business as usual when Israeli military are preventing humanitarian aid like food, water and medicines to which people in the West Bank who have not yet been killed need urgently to avoid famine. It makes the situation unbelievable.

I studied wars and conflicts and remembered the horrors of World War I, the attack on Pearl Harbour, the assault on Stalingrad by the Germans and the atomic bombs dropped on two cities in Japan, examples of horror and inhumanity. But what is taking place in Gaza today is the worst of all, but this disdain, this disrespect is seen as part of the vicious cycle of injustice.

In Guyana, we face a situation where the people of Guyana are not the beneficiaries of our massive natural resources and this is happening under the cover by great nations preaching to us about democracy where every day we witness the cardinal aspects of principles being replaced with savagery of power. The absurdity of this crisis is that in response to this carnage, Israel is asking other nations to take the Palestinians. In other words, to continue the denial of these people from their homeland. I ask the question: must my children and their children live in a world where principles and humanity are replaced by those who have power? Military power demonstrated by military might and awesome power of the mass media.

As an optimist, I look forward to an attitudinal change.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green