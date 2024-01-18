The cruelty being meted out to the people of Palestine 

Latest update January 18th, 2024 12:39 AM
Jan 18, 2024 Letters
When I learnt about the cruelty being inflicted on the people of Palestine by the Israeli administration, I wondered what has happened to the concept of justice, decency and humanity.
Bombs by the dozens indiscriminately are being dropped on schools, homes, places of worship and hospitals and except for a few muted voices in the west, it is business as usual when Israeli military are preventing humanitarian aid like food, water and medicines to which people in the West Bank who have not yet been killed need urgently to avoid famine. It makes the situation unbelievable.
I studied wars and conflicts and remembered the horrors of World War I, the attack on Pearl Harbour, the assault on Stalingrad by the Germans and the atomic bombs dropped on two cities in Japan, examples of horror and inhumanity. But what is taking place in Gaza today is the worst of all, but this disdain, this disrespect is seen as part of the vicious cycle of injustice.
In Guyana, we face a situation where the people of Guyana are not the beneficiaries of our massive natural resources and this is happening under the cover by great nations preaching to us about democracy where every day we witness the cardinal aspects of principles being replaced with savagery of power. The absurdity of this crisis is that in response to this carnage, Israel is asking other nations to take the Palestinians. In other words, to continue the denial of these people from their homeland. I ask the question: must my children and their children live in a world where principles and humanity are replaced by those who have power? Military power demonstrated by military might and awesome power of the mass media.
As an optimist, I look forward to an attitudinal change.
Sincerely,
Hamilton Green
Jagdeo planning to bring rejects to work in Guyana!!
Jan 18, 2024SportsMax – It was Shamar Joseph’s dream debut in Test cricket, and little did he know that his extraordinary performance would become the talking point of the opening day at the historic...
Jan 18, 2024
Jan 18, 2024
Jan 18, 2024
Jan 18, 2024
Jan 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]