Teen remanded after claiming ‘Big Cousin’ gave him ammo to sell

Jan 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man, who claimed that the ammunition police found on him over the weekend was given to him by his ‘big cousin’ to sell, was remanded to prison on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a possession of ammunition charge.

Remanded, Hossein Phillips

Hossein Phillips, a waste management worker, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when he was charged with the offence, possession of ammunition without being a holder of a firearm licence.

It is alleged that on January 14, 2024, at the route 48 bus park, Stabroek, Georgetown, police acting on information, contacted Phillips. Upon meeting him, ranks conducted a search on him, when they found ammunition in the right-side pocket of his pants.

When Phillips was asked if he is a holder of a firearm licence, he reportedly responded ‘no.’ The accused was cautioned and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station. The ammunition was lodged by the lawmen.

In court on Wednesday, the defendant entered a guilty plea with an explanation. He alleged that the ammunition, that was found on him by police ranks, was given to him by his ‘big cousin’ to sell.

Notably, the prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant was charged three to four times in the past. The charges included the offence of break-and-enter-and-larceny and simple larceny. Bail was also objected on the grounds of the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

On those grounds, bail was refused and the man was remanded to prison. Phillips is scheduled to appear before the court on February 7, 2024.

