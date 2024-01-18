Taxi driver in ‘hot water’ after passenger escapes from police, leaving $280,000 in fake money behind

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old taxi driver has found himself in ‘hot water’ after a passenger who he reportedly picked up, escaped from police during a traffic stop, leaving $280,000 in counterfeit notes behind on the Helena Public Road at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the police, on Tuesday during a roadblock exercise on the Helena Public Road at Mahaica, traffic ranks observed a car bearing registration number PAB 5371, proceeding off the Mahaica Bridge.

The car then turned north onto the Mahaica Old Road. The ranks became suspicious and a police corporal pursued the car, which was stopped and escorted back to the roadblock.

A search was then conducted on the vehicle and a male passenger, who was the lone occupant seated in the front passenger seat of the said vehicle, was asked to declare the property he had in his pocket. He took out a quantity of Guyana currency, comprising $5000 notes as well as $1000 notes, $500 notes, $100 and $20 notes.

After the suspect observed the police making physical checks of the currency, which was suspected to be counterfeit, without hesitation, the man made a sudden dash into a nearby street. The ranks chased after him, but luck was on his side as he managed to escape.

A search was subsequently conducted on the taxi driver, but nothing of evidential value was found. He was then arrested and placed in custody, pending investigations, and the car was lodged. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.