Rising gun crimes giving Govt. headache – Benn says

“If you have an illegal gun, pass by the police station, put it in a bag and throw it in the yard…” – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Kaieteur News – Despite recording a 17% reduction in serious crimes last year, authorities here are concerned about the hike in gun crimes and have promised to go after the smugglers.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Wednesday told reporters that the police in collaboration with the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have been in the fight to reduce the availability of guns, the use of guns and the smuggling of guns in Guyana.

Authorities have seized some 149 guns last year. The minister reminded that Guyana does not manufacture guns but import from selected countries. “There are some issue of guns, historically in the control of public security agencies but somehow found its way into the hands of criminals,” the minister said.

Noting that Guyana’s economic activities have made it an attraction for criminal activities, Minister Benn noted that GPF and CANU will be working on identifying where the guns are entering the country. “Both CANU and the police have been seizing guns throughout the country, from various persons hoping to commit crimes or protecting marijuana fields,” the Home Affairs Minister added.

He said too, “While there has been, in fact, a reduction in robbery under arms, using firearms, we are indeed concerned about the question of the use (and) the availability of firearms in our country.”

Moreover, the minister made it clear that the government will not do a gun amnesty programme but he urged those in possession of illegal firearms to hand them over to the nearest police station or put them somewhere it can be found. “If you have an illegal gun, pass by the police station, put it in a bag and throw it in the yard…”

“You are not supposed to have any illegal guns…We are thoroughly against it…” Benn said. “The question of having an illegal gun in more instances, it has nothing to do with being somebody in the bush (to hunt), it has to do with criminal activities,” the minister said.

The minister disclosed that there will be funding from countries like Canada and Germany in relation to legislation for gun crimes and drugs possession. “We don’t want to have a society in which people have guns all over the place…I believe if somebody is found with an illegal gun and you have known associates, no bail should be given. I don’t know how people get bail for gun possession,” Minister Benn added.