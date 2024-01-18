Rain washes out Day 2, following entertaining opening sessions

GCB Harpy Eagles practice game…

Kaieteur Sports – Rain spoiled action for the Guyana Harpy Eagles, washing out Day 2 at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground, following an exciting first day of action.

Mother Nature again had the final say when the floodgates opened up across parts of the country yesterday, making no exception to what was supposed to be a highly-competitive second day between the Anthony Adams XI and the Matthew Nandu XI.

A recap of the opening day, was headlined by Malcom Hubbard and Akshaya Persaud who laid the foundation, with 54 and 44 respectively.

As a result, Adams XI posted 144 in the first innings. But by stumps, Nandu’s XI were solidly placed on 119-2 in reply, 25 runs behind their target.

Skipper Nandu himself sought to get into form with a good knock of 43 while another in-form batsman, opener Raymon Perez chipped in 41.

Should play be permitted today, wicket-keeper Kemol Savory will resume on 21* while his partner Shamar Yearwood restarts on 9*.

A few of the Eagles key bowlers from the opposition, most notably spinners, captain Adams, who had (1-26) and Junior Sinclair with (1-23).

The spin pair of Richie Looknauth (4-41) and Steven Sankar (3-19), earlier dominated the innings with ball in hand for the Nandu XI.