More Venezuelan men going to jail than other foreign nationals in Guyana – Min. Benn

Kaieteur News – During a press conference on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, stated that Venezuelan men are the fastest-growing foreign demographic in Guyana’s prison system.

Addressing the media at the ministry’s Brickdam office in Georgetown, Minister Benn acknowledged the challenges Guyana face —the ongoing border controversy, while grappling with the increasing influx of migrants, particularly from Venezuela. The country is currently home to more than 21,000 Venezuelan migrants.

“We have (our) work cut-out, dealing with the migrant situation…” the minister said.

He stressed the need for thorough vetting to ensure migrants enter Guyana for legitimate reasons.

Expressing concern over the rising number of Venezuelan men in the prison system, Minister Benn hinted at a possible connection with the growing Venezuelans presence in the country.

“We have 23 in the prison system; there are a range of issues which they are in the prisons for. I know that there were a couple who were arrested for carrying a firearm in Arakaka, couple for murder, disorderly of course,” the minister said.

Minister Benn provided too, an overview of the country’s prison demographics, revealing approximately 70 female prisoners and around 2,240 male prisoners are incarcerated.