Mechanic granted bail for possession of ammo

Jan 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old mechanic of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara who was busted by officers of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) with several types of ammunition last weekend, was granted bail in the sum of $100,000, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts on Wednesday.

Ron Fletchman, a father of two, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Wednesday when he was charged with possession of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor related that on January 13, 2024, at about 12:45hrs, CANU officers acting on information received, conducted an operation at a house on Norton Street, Wortmanville.

Upon entering the said building, police met with the accused and another who was in a wheelchair. A search was subsequently conducted in the kitchen where police found 11, 9mm rounds of ammunition. A further search was conducted on the accused and police found on him, one .223 round. Notably a total of, 12 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Fletchman was then escorted to the CANU’s Headquarter along with the ammunition; the ammunition was then sealed and lodged.

In court on Wednesday, Fletchman entered a not guilty plea. Counsel for the accused refuted the claims made against his client.

The attorney pointed out that his client was visiting a friend at the time of the incident. He was keen to note also, that from his knowledge, the CANU officers found ‘all’ of the ammunition on a table in the said house, and no ammunition was found on the accused. The lawyer also highlighted to the court that his client is walking with the aid of crutches due to injuries he sustained to his foot.

After considering the facts presented in the court room, the Magistrate placed Fletchman on $100,000 bail, and the matter was adjourned. The accused will make his next court appearance on February 21, 2024.

