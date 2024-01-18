Man drives through locked gate, killing mother

Kaieteur News – Police are searching for a 38-year-old man who fled the scene after he fatally struck down his mother when he drove through the gate at his parents’ home at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday.

Dead is Ena Seecharran of Cane Grove, Mahaica, ECD.

According to police, the accident occurred at Lot 8 Saywah, Crane Grove, Mahaica, ECD, at about 16:40hrs on Tuesday.

The accident involved a motor car bearing registration HD 1726, driven by the son of Seecharran.

According to the police, the distraught father of the driver and husband of the deceased related that the car was reportedly parked on the bridge in front of his yard, facing south, whilst Seecharran was standing in the yard behind the gate, which was locked at the time.

The father added that his son started the vehicle and drove forward, crashing through the gate and collided with Seecharran, who was standing behind the gate directly in front of the vehicle. Following the collision, she fell onto the ground.

Police said the left side of the car ran over Seecharran, which caused her to sustain injuries about her body. Following the collision, the vehicle reportedly crashed into a concrete wall in the yard and came to a standstill.

Seecharran was picked up by her husband and placed into another vehicle and was then rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Police highlighted, “It is so far unclear if the act was deliberate on the part of the driver.”

The investigation continues.