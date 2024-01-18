Latest update January 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man critical after hit by shotgun pellet

Jan 18, 2024 News

– had applied home remedy before seeking medical attention

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old farmer of Phillipai Village, Mazaruni, Region Seven is in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he struck to the chest by a shotgun pellet during a hunting trip on Sunday with another farmer close to his farm.

The wounded farmer showing the area where the shotgun pellet entered his body.

The wounded farmer showing the area where the shotgun pellet entered his body.

Police identified the injured man as Jeroam Toney and said that the other farmer, Darrick George is in custody for questioning because he is the owner of the licensed shotgun and the one that fired the shot while reportedly aiming at a team of wild hogs near to a farm. George claimed that one of the pellets had ricocheted and struck Toney. Instead of seeking immediate medical attention, Toney went home and applied some home remedy but two days later (Tuesday) he started vomiting blood and complained of feeling severe pain in the area where he was hit.

Police said that he went to Phillipai Health Post and the health worker noted that his condition was too serious and referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital. A plane was charted to airlift him to the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo planning to bring rejects to work in Guyana!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shamar Joseph steals the show but Australia on top on opening day of Adelaide Test

Shamar Joseph steals the show but Australia on top on opening day of...

Jan 18, 2024

SportsMax – It was Shamar Joseph’s dream debut in Test cricket, and little did he know that his extraordinary performance would become the talking point of the opening day at the historic...
Read More
Inaugural Regional Anti-Doping Educator Instructor Training Hailed as a Success

Inaugural Regional Anti-Doping Educator...

Jan 18, 2024

KARCC Cross-Country Group ride set for January 25-29

KARCC Cross-Country Group ride set for January...

Jan 18, 2024

Guyana Badminton Association hails the 2024 Budget

Guyana Badminton Association hails the 2024

Jan 18, 2024

TPCC congratulates Shamar Joseph on Test debut…

TPCC congratulates Shamar Joseph on Test debut…

Jan 18, 2024

Rain washes out Day 2, following entertaining opening sessions

Rain washes out Day 2, following entertaining...

Jan 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]