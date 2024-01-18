Man critical after hit by shotgun pellet

– had applied home remedy before seeking medical attention

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old farmer of Phillipai Village, Mazaruni, Region Seven is in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he struck to the chest by a shotgun pellet during a hunting trip on Sunday with another farmer close to his farm.

Police identified the injured man as Jeroam Toney and said that the other farmer, Darrick George is in custody for questioning because he is the owner of the licensed shotgun and the one that fired the shot while reportedly aiming at a team of wild hogs near to a farm. George claimed that one of the pellets had ricocheted and struck Toney. Instead of seeking immediate medical attention, Toney went home and applied some home remedy but two days later (Tuesday) he started vomiting blood and complained of feeling severe pain in the area where he was hit.

Police said that he went to Phillipai Health Post and the health worker noted that his condition was too serious and referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital. A plane was charted to airlift him to the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.