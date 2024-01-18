KARCC Cross-Country Group ride set for January 25-29

Kaieteur Sports – The Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) is gearing up for its 5th edition of the prestigious Guyana-Suriname Group Ride, slated to take place from January 25 to 29. Cyclists will kick off the 2024 cycling calendar with an epic cross-country journey from Kitty (roundabout) in Georgetown to Albina, Suriname.

Get ready to witness some of Guyana’s top riders in action as they embark on a challenging route covering a total distance of 105 miles in the first leg. The ride includes a strategic stop at the Berbice Bridge. Following this, cyclists will then cross via vehicles the first overnight rest point at Tejmohall Hotel in Skeldon, priced at G$4000 per stay.

The adventure continues on Friday, January 26, starting at 0600, with the group gathering at the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service at Moleson Creek. The riders will commence their journey around 11:00hrs for the second leg, covering 75 miles and crossing to Nickerie. The crossing fee is set at G$3000, and participating Surinamese cyclists will then join the group for the onward journey to the second stop, Coronie, Suriname. Accommodation await at the Totness Palace Hotel for G$3000.

On Saturday, January 27, starting at 0700hrs, the third leg spanning 85 miles will take the group from Totness Palace Hotel in Coronie, Suriname, to Paramaribo, Suriname. Riders have the option to stay overnight at the Royal Breeze Hotel, NV, for two nights at a cost of G$5,500 per night, inclusive of breakfast.

Sunday, January 28, the fourth and final leg commences at 07:00hrs, the journey will cover approximately 90 miles from Paramaribo to Albina, Suriname, located on the French Guiana/Suriname border. Following this leg, the group will return to the hotel via transportation.

On Monday, January 29, riders choosing to return to Guyana will convene at the Parimarbo Suriname (ferry crossing), incurring a cost of G$3000 per person.

Interested individuals must possess a valid passport or travel document and a yellow fever card. Foreign participants need the relevant visa to enter Suriname, and all passports should be valid for at least six months before the expiration date.

For more details regarding this cross-country group ride, please contact Kwame Ridley at 592 698 8845 or [email protected].