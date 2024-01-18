Inaugural Regional Anti-Doping Educator Instructor Training Hailed as a Success

Kaieteur Sports – Oranjestad, Aruba – There are now eleven new Anti-Doping Educator Instructors in the Caribbean, following the successful completion of the first ever Regional Anti-Doping Educator Instructor Training. The workshop, held in Aruba, was a joint partnership with the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO), the Aruba Olympic Committee and the Aruba Anti-Doping Commission.

The course was facilitated by instructors from United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), following strategic discussions held with both anti-doping organizations over recent years.

Wendy Henderson, UKAD National Trainer, says the partnership between the two organizations is an invaluable one.

“This train-the-trainer course was a hugely important opportunity to bring together ‘Clean Sport’ Educators from across the Caribbean RADO, and with the support of UKAD, be able to develop their delivery techniques, as well as their trainer and mentor skills to train and empower more educators, building capacity across the Caribbean. The representatives’ knowledge, expertise and openness to learn produced many fun and creative ways to educate athletes in key topics. UKAD and all of the CAR-RADO countries represented at the train-the-trainer course have taken away a huge amount of knowledge, skills and learning from each other.”

Tammy Hanson, USADA Director of Elite Education, who delivered the modules on athlete outreach and engagement has had high praise for the participants.

“I was so impressed by all of the participation from the members of the group, and their eagerness to learn more, and grow their education programmes. It’s a very special group of people; and it was my absolute pleasure to get to spend time with them over the last couple of days. Their questions on outreach, engagement and athlete resentations were so insightful, highlighting their willingness to learn and to deliver effective education, as well as to train the next generation of educators.”

Caribbean RADO Chairman Patrick Werleman is eagerly looking forward to the contribution of the new instructors.

“For the first time in our history, we gathered experienced anti-doping education personnel together with facilitators from UKAD and USADA to be trained to become anti-doping educator instructors. This is a necessary step in ensuring all of our Member Countries implement an education plan. The newly trained educators will return to their home countries and work together with the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO), the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Member Country Representative to further develop their education programmes, define their education pools if necessary, and start working.”

Caribbean RADO Executive Director Dr. Sasha Sutherland says continued collaboration with UKAD and USADA will have far reaching benefits.

“We anticipate that the region is better – having trained, skilled and knowledgeable educator instructors. We also hope that after our debrief with UKAD and USADA, we can continue to chart the way forward for the regional education programme, where we can continue to train education officers, doping control officers and other support personnel in the ‘Clean Sport’ arena because our athletes depend on it.”

The training began on January 12th and ended on January 14th 2024.

The Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization is based in Barbados and acts as the secretariat for antidoping issues for 18 members countries: Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands and Virgin Islands (US).