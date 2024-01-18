Guyana now a target for money laundering, other organised crimes – Minister Benn

Kaieteur News – In the wake of Guyana being dubbed as the fastest-growing economy, primarily due to the booming oil sector, concerns are mounting as the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, warns that the country’s newfound prosperity is making it a target for money laundering and other organised crimes.

Speaking at his ministry’s press conference on Wednesday morning, Minister Benn expressed unease about the vulnerability Guyana faces due to its rapid economic growth. “We become perhaps, a country and area of target for criminal activities, money laundering and so on…” the minister said acknowledging the challenges associated with the changing of the country’s economic landscape.

“We are faced with new challenges, again with respect to our new positioning in terms of income and money and economic activity. The type and shapes of crime that we are faced with… money laundering, cybercrime, financial crime, trafficking in person and all of those issues,” Minister Benn said.

Minister Benn underscored the expanded scope of criminal activities, noting that Guyana has become an attractive destination for those seeking to engage in nefarious activities. In relation to the new challenges as well as an increase in gun related crimes, he said the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will work in collaboration with other agencies to address those activities.

This cautionary statement from Minister Benn follows an optimistic economic outlook shared by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh. Dr. Singh projected that Guyana is expected to achieve another year of robust economic growth in 2024, estimating a remarkable 34.3% growth in the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP).