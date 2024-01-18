Latest update January 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bids open for two generators for Lethem Power Company, apartment building at Ebini farm

Jan 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has tendered for a contractor to construct a four-apartment building at its farm located at Ebini on Region 10.

This was revealed during the opening of bids on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the reading of the bids, it was stated that five contractors have submitted proposals for the project which is estimated to cost $23,999,400.

Also during the opening of bids, it was disclosed that the Office of the Prime Minister had tendered for the supply and commissioning of two new KVA generators for the Lethem Power Company Inc. A total of eight companies bid for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)

Construction of a four apartments building at GLDA Farm located at Ebini in Region 10.

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply and commissioning of two new KVA generators for Lethem Power Company Inc.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Supervision of infrastructure development works in Regions Three, Four and Six.

