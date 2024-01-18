Bids open for two generators for Lethem Power Company, apartment building at Ebini farm

Latest update January 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has tendered for a contractor to construct a four-apartment building at its farm located at Ebini on Region 10.
This was revealed during the opening of bids on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the reading of the bids, it was stated that five contractors have submitted proposals for the project which is estimated to cost $23,999,400.
Also during the opening of bids, it was disclosed that the Office of the Prime Minister had tendered for the supply and commissioning of two new KVA generators for the Lethem Power Company Inc. A total of eight companies bid for the contract.
