This is not a time for double-standards, hypocrisy, and game playing

Dear Editor,

Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP) endorses former president, Donald Ramotar’s disagreement with the Government of Guyana’s condemnation of the Houthis (KN,14/1/24).

In a letter to Kaieteur news (9/1/24) on behalf of OVP’s National Directorate, I outlined our position regarding the PPP Government’s first statement as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The title of the letter says it all: ‘Utterly disgusting that Guyana chose to condemn the Houthi forces that have come to the defense of the Palestinian people.’

We are living at a crucial historical juncture and we, the people of Guyana, demand that Guyana and CARICOM join with countless countries, organizations and regional bodies worldwide, and at the very least condemn Israel’s genocide, and move immediately to cut all sporting, cultural, diplomatic and economic ties with this Apartheid State. A point to note, if Nelson Mandela and the nation of South Africa have recognized Israel as an Apartheid State, there can be no argument here, since there is not an entity or individual anywhere on the planet more qualified to define Apartheid.

The people of Guyana join with millions of people worldwide to demand an end to Israel’s genocide. An immediate CEASEFIRE NOW is the resounding global cry. That is the only thing that will stop the Houthis acts of solidarity in the Red Sea and rightfully so. OVP agrees with Ramotar’s argument that “what the Houthis are doing is paying with their blood for the support they are giving to stop the massacre in Gaza. This is genuine solidarity and should be commended not condemned.”

This is not a time for double-standards, hypocrisy, and game playing. The Palestinians are being exterminated in a concentration camp before our eyes. In fact, in November last year, President Irfaan Ali referred to Israel’s action in Gaza as the “first publicly televised genocide.” How can he say that and then as leader of the Guyanese Government allow Ms. Rodrigues-Birkett to condemn those who have come to the defense of Gaza. We are tired of hearing the talk – we demand to see President Ali and his government walk the walk. Words are just that – words. We demand that our government take immediate action against this genocide and place our nation firmly on the right side of history.

Regards,

Gerald A. Perreira

Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP)