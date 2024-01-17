Latest update January 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Retired CCJ Judge Jacob Wit dies

Jan 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has announced the passing of retired CCJ Judge, Justice Jacob Wit.  Justice Wit, who recently retired from the CCJ due to ill health, was 71 years old.

Dead, Retired Justice Jacob Wit

Justice Wit was a member of the inaugural CCJ bench in 2005 and he diligently served until his retirement in December 2023.

Wit, according to the CCJ, was a native of the Netherlands and an eminent jurist with wide legal expertise in private law, commercial and admiralty law, insurance, bankruptcy and insolvency, company law and intellectual property, criminal law, military law, administrative law, constitutional law, and international human rights law.

Prior to joining the CCJ, he adjudicated over cases in Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, and the Dutch Windward Islands of Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

Justice Wit was a polyglot, with fluency in several languages and will be remembered for his wit inside and outside of the courtroom. He also served as a Ranking Member of the CCJ Academy for Law and was the President of the Constitutional Court of Saint Maarten, a part time role.

Recently, he was the 2020 recipient of the Nederlandse Juristen Vereniging Award because of his long and effective contributions to forging and maintaining public trust in the judiciary in a turbulent environment.

CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders commented that “it is a sad day for the Court.”

Justice Saunders noted that “Justice Wit and I worked together since 2005 when we formed part of the inaugural Bench of the Court. He was the lone Civil Law Judge on the current CCJ Bench with rich experience in military law, administrative law, constitutional law, and international human rights law. His involvement with the CCJ Academy for Law and his role in coordinating the Academy’s most recent Biennial Conference and Regional Town Hall focusing on crime, paired with his passion for regional criminal justice reform are recognised and deeply appreciated. I will certainly miss him and his contributions to the Court and to the region.”

The CCJ President noted too that Justice Wit was also fondly regarded and highly respected by his peers on the Bench, the Court, and the entire Region. His judgments and rich contribution to the work of the CCJ Academy for Law, will endure.

He said that the Court will conduct a special sitting and open a book of condolences in recognition of the Judge’s contribution.

