Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course starts today

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana is set to host an Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course which commences today, January 17, and concludes on Sunday, January 21. This comprehensive five-day initiative, sanctioned by Olympic Solidarity, has garnered praise from the Board of Directors, who lauded the Guyana Olympic Association’s Executive Committee for their guidance and support in facilitating this event for the benefit of Archery and the nation of Guyana.

The venue for this instructive programme will be the National Resource Centre on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

The course is designed to incorporate both theoretical and practical sessions, taking place twice daily. Morning sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by afternoon sessions from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Renowned World Archery Coach Trainer Ludys Carina Tejada, a distinguished figure from the Dominican Republic, will serve as the facilitator for this course. With an extensive background in archery, having participated as an athlete from 1978 to 2008, Tejada brings a wealth of experience. She has earned numerous awards and accolades, medaling in various events. Currently, she holds the position of Archery Coach and has been a member of the World Archery Development Committee since 2010. Tejada is currently coaching at the Santo Domingo Archery School and the Pedro Henriquez Ureña University, roles she has held since 2014.

This coaching course is tailored for 20 participants, encompassing both male and female local archery coaches of diverse skill levels. These coaches are actively engaged with various schools across different regions. Tejada has carefully crafted a programme covering the fundamentals of coaching juniors to the team tactics essential for senior-level competition.

Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana, expressed her gratitude for the support received in planning the event. She extended special thanks to President Godfrey Munroe of the Guyana Olympic Committee, Garfield Wiltshire, and Executive Committee members for securing an Olympic Solidarity grant. Appreciation was also conveyed to Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and the National Sports Commission, along with the Unit of Allied Art at the Ministry of Education.

The proposed agenda for the coaching course includes a diverse range of topics such as Code of Ethics/WADA, an introduction to archery and coaching, the Beginners Award Programme, structuring archery sessions, preparatory movements/stance and nocking, string grip, bow and hand setting, body positioning, bow rising, anchoring, full draw form, production of forces, expansion, aiming/target panic, Para Archery, release and follow-through, balance, physical development, psychology, mental and visual aspects, and breathing techniques.