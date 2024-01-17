New fire stations, more hydrants and increased training of fire-fighters in 2024

Latest update January 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – With a $572.8 million allocation to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the 2024 budget, the government intends to construct four new fire stations at Charity, Parika, Soesdyke and Wisburg.
In addition to the new fire stations, the Diamond Fire Station will be completed while there will be extensions and the rehabilitation of fire stations in Linden, Rose Hall and Timehri.
This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh on Monday during the presentation of the 2024 budget themed, ‘Staying the course: Building Prosperity for All’.
“Our Government has always been committed to building the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to discharge their important mandate. More recent times have, however, reiterated how important it is for GFS to be in a state of constant readiness to respond to any threat of loss of property or endangerment of person,” Dr. Singh told the National Assembly.
The minister said that Government intends to significantly upgrade the transport and equipment fleet of the GFS.
In 2023, $3.3 billion was expended for the acquisition of additional fire fighting equipment, including 16 water bowsers, eight water tenders, one telescopic boom fire fighting vehicle and six ambulances.
The Minister said too that the 40 light fire fighting vehicles procured, which will be stationed across the country, to enhance the GFSs responsive capabilities, are to be delivered in 2024.
Some $500million was allocated in this year’s budget to further boost the equipment fleet.
Last year, 54 fire hydrants were serviced, while another 144 fire hydrants were installed. Additionally, 150 fire hydrants are earmarked to be serviced this year, while another 52 are expected to be installed. Some $60.7 million has been budgeted for this.
Meanwhile, $30 million is allocated for the training of fire officers to build human resource capacity in the GFS.
Jagdeo planning to bring rejects to work in Guyana!!
Jan 17, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Recently just concluded deliberations among governmental authorities and officials from the respective competing territories has concluded and decided that the 2024 edition of...
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]