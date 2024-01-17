New fire stations, more hydrants and increased training of fire-fighters in 2024

…as Govt. allocates $572.8M in budget for Fire Service

Kaieteur News – With a $572.8 million allocation to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the 2024 budget, the government intends to construct four new fire stations at Charity, Parika, Soesdyke and Wisburg.

In addition to the new fire stations, the Diamond Fire Station will be completed while there will be extensions and the rehabilitation of fire stations in Linden, Rose Hall and Timehri.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh on Monday during the presentation of the 2024 budget themed, ‘Staying the course: Building Prosperity for All’.

“Our Government has always been committed to building the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to discharge their important mandate. More recent times have, however, reiterated how important it is for GFS to be in a state of constant readiness to respond to any threat of loss of property or endangerment of person,” Dr. Singh told the National Assembly.

The minister said that Government intends to significantly upgrade the transport and equipment fleet of the GFS.

In 2023, $3.3 billion was expended for the acquisition of additional fire fighting equipment, including 16 water bowsers, eight water tenders, one telescopic boom fire fighting vehicle and six ambulances.

The Minister said too that the 40 light fire fighting vehicles procured, which will be stationed across the country, to enhance the GFSs responsive capabilities, are to be delivered in 2024.

Some $500million was allocated in this year’s budget to further boost the equipment fleet.

Last year, 54 fire hydrants were serviced, while another 144 fire hydrants were installed. Additionally, 150 fire hydrants are earmarked to be serviced this year, while another 52 are expected to be installed. Some $60.7 million has been budgeted for this.

Meanwhile, $30 million is allocated for the training of fire officers to build human resource capacity in the GFS.