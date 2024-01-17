NDIA gets large chunk of Agri. Sector’s $97.6B budget allocation

…as $29.4B budgeted for replica Hope Canals in Regions 5 and 6

Kaieteur News – The government has budgeted $29.4 billion to facilitate its plans to replicate the Hope Canal (Region 4) in Regions 5 and 6, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said on Monday during his presentation of the 2024 national budget.

In his presentation, the Finance Minister said that the replication of the Hope Canal, “fits firmly in our Manifesto promise to provide climate resilient Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) Infrastructure, protect our coastland from losses due to perennial flooding and address issues of adaptation and mitigation consequent on climate vulnerabilities.”

Dr. Singh said that, “In 2023, we commenced the design of three new Hope-like structures. In 2024, we will begin works on two of those structures in Regions 5 and 6,” he said.

Last year, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that designs for the canals in Regions Five and Six were expected to be completed by February of this year, to facilitate the commencement of works.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the allocated sum will also cater to the purchasing of 40 mobile pumps that will improve drainage systems across the country. He said the purchase of the pumps will augment other interventions being implemented to improve the country’s drainage and irrigation system.

“Sums totalling $29.4 billion have been budgeted for these initiatives,” he said.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was allotted an astonishing $72.3 billion in this year’s budget, to upgrade its drainage network, taking the biggest chunk of the total $97.6 billion allocated to the Agriculture Sector.

“We will also be investing heavily in our pump stations. In 2024, Government will continue works on pump stations at A-Line sluice, Belle Vue, Canal No. 1, Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, Letter Kenny, and Meten-Meer-Zorg, and we will also invest in pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond.

There will also be the rehabilitation of main canals. In critical areas across the country works were done in 2023 including rehabilitation and maintenance of canals such as Bonasika, Coverden, Mocha and Providence. Canals in areas such as Big Baiboo, Brickery, Bushy Park, Coverden, East Bank Berbice, Mahaicony Creek, New Providence, Onverwagt, Perth, Plaisance, Wash Clothes and West Watooka, are set to undergo continued rehabilitation,” the senior minister disclosed.