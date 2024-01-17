Legislation will boost horse racing fraternity

– One Guyana Horse Racing Committee

Kaieteur Sports – Horsemen New Year’s resolution to have horseracing regulations become law this year got a shot in the arm with the announcement by Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr that legislation to regulate horseracing will become law this year.

Horsemen from all spectrum of the sport are thanking, and showering accolades on Minister Ramson for his confidence, and foresight into the future of the sport, and mostly the benefits the country will derive from his action when the legislation is passed.

Minister Ramson delivered this breaking news about horse racing’s legislation at last Friday’s press conference held at Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC).

He advised at the press briefing that the draft document on the legislation is completed, and will be tabled in Parliament in a matter of months, with a projected timeline of the first quarter, or first half of this year.

One Guyana Committee’s (OGC) spokesperson, Dennis DeoRoop, one of the five interim committee members, along with Stuart Gonsalves, Thurbhuwan Jagdeo, Nasrudeen Mohamed, and Amarnath Kiritpaul shared his joy on the Minister’s announcement.

DeoRoop said, “We will like to thank Minister Charles Ramson on behalf of the racing industry for his announcement made, and promise made to have the legislation tabled. He has kept his promise to the horse racing industry. We will ensure that the sport will be prepared for the change from unregulated to regulated, Minister thanks.”

DeoRoop admitted, “There is a lot of work we have ahead of the industry. We (horsemen and promoters) will be establishing the relevant bodies, and framework to prepare all for the change that will be implemented.”

DeoRoop, asked when is his body’s projected timeline for them to have horsemen and promoters to start under rules declared, “We are looking at Guyana Cup on the August 11, 2024 being staged under rules and regulation. We have to be open minded. There will be challenges, but we will be preparing horsemen across the board to be ready for same.”

Quizzed on what are the benefits the country, and the industry will derive DeoRoop, also a prominent horse owner answered, “It is a big move forward. It will now allow horses to come, and compete in Guyana, and be able to return to their country. The benefit for the country is much bigger in terms of the sports itself. It will create Sports Tourism, employment, and investment for the country.”

DeoRoop explained why the sport will grow, “Last year when Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) published their purses for the Guyana Cup day of racing. A number of racing jurisdictions outside of the Caribbean were interested in competing. We could not accommodate their request because we weren’t regulated. We will embrace all countries with open arms this Guyana Cup on Sunday August 11, 2024 when legislation become law. This is not wishful thinking, but positive thinking.”