Hubbard, Persaud give Adams XI slight lead heading into Day 2

Latest update January 17th, 2024 12:51 AM
Jan 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Malcolm Hubbard scored a half-century to give Anthony Adams XI a 25-run lead over Matthew Nandu’s XI as the Guyana Harpy Eagles bowled off their practice match at the Meter-Meer-Zorg Ground yesterday.
Batting first under some decent sunshine, Anthony Adams XI posted 144 all out in 42.3 overs, after two standout performances which kept them afloat on the opening day.
A composed innings of 54 from Malcolm Hubbard and the in-form Akshaya Persaud, who was among the form batters in the recent DCB Senior T20, chipping in with 44; as the pair finished with the most runs for their side.
Guyana Harpy Eagles all-round Richie Looknauth, who was called up to the team last year, returned excellent figures of 4-41 off 11 overs; with another spinner in Steven Sankar- 3-19 from 4 overs.
At stumps, Matthew Nandu XI were trailing by 24 runs and were steady on 119-2 after 44 overs. Opening form batsman Raymon Perez hit a classy 41 to anchor the chase up front.
Nandu played a captain’s innings, scoring 43 to steady the chase before his departure. Wicket-keeper Kemol Savory will resume his innings today on 21* alongside Shamar Yearwood 9*.
Breakout youth star Junior Sinclair grabbed a wicket for 23 off 13 overs along with his Skipper Adams, who picked up 1-23 from 10 overs
Day 2 action continues at 9:00h today.
Jagdeo planning to bring rejects to work in Guyana!!
Jan 17, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Recently just concluded deliberations among governmental authorities and officials from the respective competing territories has concluded and decided that the 2024 edition of...
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]