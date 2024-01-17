Latest update January 17th, 2024 12:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hubbard, Persaud give Adams XI slight lead heading into Day 2

Jan 17, 2024 Sports

GCB Harpy Eagles practice game… 

Kaieteur Sports – Malcolm Hubbard scored a half-century to give Anthony Adams XI a 25-run lead over Matthew Nandu’s XI as the Guyana Harpy Eagles bowled off their practice match at the Meter-Meer-Zorg Ground yesterday.

Malcolm Hubbard

Malcolm Hubbard

Batting first under some decent sunshine, Anthony Adams XI posted 144 all out in 42.3 overs, after two standout performances which kept them afloat on the opening day.

A composed innings of 54 from Malcolm Hubbard and the in-form Akshaya Persaud, who was among the form batters in the recent DCB Senior T20, chipping in with 44; as the pair finished with the most runs for their side.

Guyana Harpy Eagles all-round Richie Looknauth, who was called up to the team last year, returned excellent figures of 4-41 off 11 overs; with another spinner in Steven Sankar- 3-19 from 4 overs.

At stumps, Matthew Nandu XI were trailing by 24 runs and were steady on 119-2 after 44 overs. Opening form batsman Raymon Perez hit a classy 41 to anchor the chase up front.

Nandu played a captain’s innings, scoring 43 to steady the chase before his departure. Wicket-keeper Kemol Savory will resume his innings today on 21* alongside Shamar Yearwood 9*.

Breakout youth star Junior Sinclair grabbed a wicket for 23 off 13 overs along with his Skipper Adams, who picked up 1-23 from 10 overs

Day 2 action continues at 9:00h today.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo planning to bring rejects to work in Guyana!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 Inter Guiana Games to be staged in Cayenne, French Guiana, October 24th–26th

2024 Inter Guiana Games to be staged in Cayenne, French Guiana,...

Jan 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Recently just concluded deliberations among governmental authorities and officials from the respective competing territories has concluded and decided that the 2024 edition of...
Read More
Brilliant Pestano leads Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to Title. Chintamani renews sponsorship for 2024

Brilliant Pestano leads Rose Hall Town NAMILCO...

Jan 17, 2024

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course starts today

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course starts...

Jan 17, 2024

2024 Budget: Government removes Duty and VAT on Sports equipment

2024 Budget: Government removes Duty and VAT on...

Jan 17, 2024

Adams eclipses Giddings to produce magic in LGC’s Captain’s Tourney

Adams eclipses Giddings to produce magic in...

Jan 17, 2024

BCB names sub-committees for 2024/25 term

BCB names sub-committees for 2024/25 term

Jan 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]