Hubbard, Persaud give Adams XI slight lead heading into Day 2

GCB Harpy Eagles practice game…

Kaieteur Sports – Malcolm Hubbard scored a half-century to give Anthony Adams XI a 25-run lead over Matthew Nandu’s XI as the Guyana Harpy Eagles bowled off their practice match at the Meter-Meer-Zorg Ground yesterday.

Batting first under some decent sunshine, Anthony Adams XI posted 144 all out in 42.3 overs, after two standout performances which kept them afloat on the opening day.

A composed innings of 54 from Malcolm Hubbard and the in-form Akshaya Persaud, who was among the form batters in the recent DCB Senior T20, chipping in with 44; as the pair finished with the most runs for their side.

Guyana Harpy Eagles all-round Richie Looknauth, who was called up to the team last year, returned excellent figures of 4-41 off 11 overs; with another spinner in Steven Sankar- 3-19 from 4 overs.

At stumps, Matthew Nandu XI were trailing by 24 runs and were steady on 119-2 after 44 overs. Opening form batsman Raymon Perez hit a classy 41 to anchor the chase up front.

Nandu played a captain’s innings, scoring 43 to steady the chase before his departure. Wicket-keeper Kemol Savory will resume his innings today on 21* alongside Shamar Yearwood 9*.

Breakout youth star Junior Sinclair grabbed a wicket for 23 off 13 overs along with his Skipper Adams, who picked up 1-23 from 10 overs

Day 2 action continues at 9:00h today.