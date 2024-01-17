Guyana’s Trillion-Dollar Budget: A frightening void of Social and Economic Justice

Dear Editor,

In considering the recently presented trillion-dollar budget by the PPP/C government, of our oil- rich nation, yesterday, January 15, 2024, one cannot help but be deeply concerned about the glaring absence of social and economic justice. This massive financial plan, touted as a roadmap for national prosperity for all, appears to be nothing more than a budget deliberately structured to favour those aligned to the incumbent leaving, minorities and ordinary citizens in the lurch.

At first glance, the numbers may seem impressive, with grandiose allocations to various sectors, particularly public infrastructure. However, a closer examination reveals a disconcerting trend- a budget that caters primarily to the interests of the well- connected wealthy elite, while neglecting the pressing needs of common Guyanese. It is disheartening and sad to witness a missed opportunity to address the gaping disparities in our society.

One of the most glaring issues is the substantial investment in essential social services. Education and healthcare, often regarded as the bedrock of a thriving society, have been allocated meager resources compared to the extravagant provisions for infrastructure projects that disproportionately benefit the affluent. How can a nation claim to be investing in its future when it is neglecting the education and health of its citizens?

More, the budget seems to perpetuate a regressive taxation system, placing a heavier financial burden on the lower and middle- income brackets. While the wealthy enjoy loopholes and tax breaks, ordinary citizens are left to bear the brunt of an unfair financial system. This only serves to widen the already alarming wealth gap, fostering an environment where economic mobility becomes an increasingly elusive dream for the majority of our people even as our nation earns more for its colossal reservoir of oil and gas.

Also, the lack of attention to social safety nets is, to say the least, equally troubling. A responsible budget should prioritise measures to protect the vulnerable segments of society, especially during challenging times. Sadly, this budget seems to turn a blind eye to the plight of those struggling to make ends meet, in the face of rising cost of living crisis, leaving them without even the rudimentary elements of basic and necessary support systems to weather economic uncertainties. A budget that predominantly benefits the rich, and well- connected not only undermines the principles of justice and fairness but also jeopardises the very fabric of our society. Indeed, it is high time for the PPP/C government to reconsider its priorities and ensure that the budget serves as a good tool for equitable development, rather than perpetuating the disparities that threatens our collective well- being. The future of our nation depends on a budget that prioritises the needs of all citizens, not just the privileged few.

Sincerely,

Roysdale Forde