Latest update January 18th, 2024 12:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Eteringbang school boat back in operation following news report

Jan 17, 2024 News

The Eteringbang Primary School

The Eteringbang Primary School

Kaieteur News-  One day after Kaieteur News reported that six Eteringbang Primary School students almost drowned in the Cuyuni River while paddling home in a canoe, the school boat is back in operation.

Police in a press release on Wednesday said that the children were rescued by public-spirited citizens and identified them as, “nine-year-old 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳, six-year-old 𝐊𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳, eight year-old 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡  𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠,11-year-old 𝐄𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, eight year-old  𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, an eight-year-old and six-year-old 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦”.

Kaieteur News learnt that the child who was reportedly receiving medical attention at the San Martin Ambulatario (Health Centre) is in a stable condition and was discharged from the health centre. In a video seen of the rescue mission, one of the rescuers could be heard shouting that the child has “drank water”.

Parents are not only grateful that their lives have been saved but also satisfied that school boat provided by the Guyanese Government to transport students to and from school is back in operation.

One them related that the boat picked up her child early Wednesday morning.

Confirming that the boat was also back in operation is the individual in charge of the community’s affairs, Laurenzo Valenzuela.

In a text message that was forwarded to all parents, Valenzuela said, “Good morning Eteringbang, the school transportation is back in operation. We apologize for our delay due to fuel”.

The boat was reportedly out of operation for a while and the parents had alleged that the captain assigned by Valenzuela to operate the vessel was using the outboard engine to make trips for himself and earn.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo planning to bring rejects to work in Guyana!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 Inter Guiana Games to be staged in Cayenne, French Guiana, October 24th–26th

2024 Inter Guiana Games to be staged in Cayenne, French Guiana,...

Jan 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Recently just concluded deliberations among governmental authorities and officials from the respective competing territories has concluded and decided that the 2024 edition of...
Read More
Brilliant Pestano leads Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to Title. Chintamani renews sponsorship for 2024

Brilliant Pestano leads Rose Hall Town NAMILCO...

Jan 17, 2024

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course starts today

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course starts...

Jan 17, 2024

2024 Budget: Government removes Duty and VAT on Sports equipment

2024 Budget: Government removes Duty and VAT on...

Jan 17, 2024

Adams eclipses Giddings to produce magic in LGC’s Captain’s Tourney

Adams eclipses Giddings to produce magic in...

Jan 17, 2024

BCB names sub-committees for 2024/25 term

BCB names sub-committees for 2024/25 term

Jan 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News – Every year after the Budget speech is read, I have to remind Guyanese that they place too much reliance... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]