Eteringbang school boat back in operation following news report

Kaieteur News- One day after Kaieteur News reported that six Eteringbang Primary School students almost drowned in the Cuyuni River while paddling home in a canoe, the school boat is back in operation.

Police in a press release on Wednesday said that the children were rescued by public-spirited citizens and identified them as, “nine-year-old 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳, six-year-old 𝐊𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳, eight year-old 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠,11-year-old 𝐄𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, eight year-old 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, an eight-year-old and six-year-old 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦”.

Kaieteur News learnt that the child who was reportedly receiving medical attention at the San Martin Ambulatario (Health Centre) is in a stable condition and was discharged from the health centre. In a video seen of the rescue mission, one of the rescuers could be heard shouting that the child has “drank water”.

Parents are not only grateful that their lives have been saved but also satisfied that school boat provided by the Guyanese Government to transport students to and from school is back in operation.

One them related that the boat picked up her child early Wednesday morning.

Confirming that the boat was also back in operation is the individual in charge of the community’s affairs, Laurenzo Valenzuela.

In a text message that was forwarded to all parents, Valenzuela said, “Good morning Eteringbang, the school transportation is back in operation. We apologize for our delay due to fuel”.

The boat was reportedly out of operation for a while and the parents had alleged that the captain assigned by Valenzuela to operate the vessel was using the outboard engine to make trips for himself and earn.