Cousins rescue woman from burning house in Berbice

Latest update January 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman was reportedly rescued by her cousins Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed their home at Talorgie, Corentyne, Berbice, Region six.
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that the fire began around 04: 00hrs and left five people homeless.
One of the occupants was reportedly asleep at the time of the fire but her cousins, who live next door, banged on her wall and alerted her about the fire. The occupant then alerted her mother and brother who were also in the house at the time of the fire.
Investigations are ongoing.
