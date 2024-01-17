Corriverton, Suddie, Kumaka markets for rehabilitation this year

Kaieteur News – This year the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will be rehabilitating the Corriverton (Region Six), Kumaka (Region One) and Suddie (Region Two) markets.

Presenting this year’s $1.146 trillion Budget on Monday at the National Assembly, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Fiance, Dr. Ashni Singh said the government has budgeted $1.2 billion to carry out the rehabilitative works.

During his presentation, he mentioned that $417.2 million was expended in 2023 to advance works in five community markets: Charity, Hydronie, Leonora, Mon Repos and Parika.

Dr. Singh said too that the $1.2 billion allocation would also cater to complete the works at those five facilities.

Under Local Government too, Minister Singh stated that government continues to provide direct cash assistance through subventions to Local Democratic Organs (LDOs). Continuing this assistance, in 2024, he related that $1 billion is budgeted to be transferred to LDOs as subventions. Additionally, over $50 million is allocated for the rehabilitation of LDO buildings in various communities.

With the specific objective of providing support for routine maintenance of community infrastructure, 2,381 persons were employed under the Community Enhancement Workers Programme, he briefed. The Senior Minister further stated that to continuously complement the LDO and help upgrade the aesthetics of communities, in 2023, $1.5 billion was expended and another $1.5 billion has been budgeted for in 2024.

“Furthermore, 15,890 persons from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 were recruited through the National Pathway Workers Project to augment the labour force at a local level and provide support for community services at a cost of $6.4 billion in 2023, while $10 billion is budgeted in 2024,” Dr. Singh announced.