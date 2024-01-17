Brilliant Pestano leads Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to Title. Chintamani renews sponsorship for 2024

BCB/ Ivan Madray Memorial T/20 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – National allrounder Clinton Pestano struck a brutal 47 NO to lead Berbice powerhouse Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to another Berbice Cricket Board championship. They defeated arch rivals Albion Community Centre Cricket Club by six wickets at the colourful NO 69 Vikings ground infront of a large crowd of Upper Corentyne cricket fans.

Albion, led by West Indies left-arm spinner Veersammy Permaul, won the toss in brilliant sunshine and elected to take first strike on a pitch that has a reputation of keeping low in the afternoon. National player Anthony Bramble and Senior Berbice player Adrian Sukhwa gave them a flying start by adding 51 for the first wicket in 5.3 overs before Bramble was dismissed by Slyus Tyndall for 30. Former national player Janathan Foo joined Sukhwa and they added 11 before Sukhwa was caught off the bowling of left-arm spinner Keith Simpson for 18 and when Simpson trapped Afraz Budhoo leg before wicket for 2, Albion had slipped to 66 for 3 in the 11th over. Permaul was then caught behind off the pacy Keon Sinclair for 1 at 83 for 4. Without a run added to the score, a struggling Foo was sent packing by the impressive Simpson, leg before wicket for 12. Devendra Bishoo, the former West Indies spinner, was then caught by Keon Sinclair on the midwicket boundary off Eon Hooper for 13. Ari Afizal Kadir 14 NO and Kelvin Umroa 4 NO added 13 for the 7th wicket to lead Albion to 119 for 6 off their allotted 20 overs. Bowling for RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team, Simpson had the remarkable figure of 4-0-9-3, while Tyndall 1-15, Keon Sinclair 1-23 and Eon Hooper 1-9 all took a wicket a piece as the eventual champions fielded well to support their attack.

Needing to score 120 to win the coveted title, RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour was given an opening stand of 22 by Amazon Warriors player Junior Sinclair and national under17 player Matthew Pottaya before Permaul bowled Sinclair with a faster armball for 4 in the 4th over.

Pottaya contributed a useful 25 before he was beaten on the front foot and bowled by Leon Cecil at 43 for 2 in thee 8th over. Albion confidence was further lifted when Permaul trapped West Indies A player Kevlon Anderson for 14 in the 10th over at 49 for 3. National youth all rounder Jonathan Rampersaud and Pestano then joined forces to add 37 for the 4th wicket with Rampersaud being the aggressive partner. Pestano was forced to retire briefly on 10 NO when he suffered cramps in the heat and was replaced by Vidal Crandon. Crandon was run out in a mix up with Rampersaud, without facing a single ball.

Pestano resumed his innings with his team requiring 35 from 28 balls and put on a display of sheer brutal hitting (4,6,6,6,6). He then hit another huge six off Permaul in the 17th over to achieve victory with 21 balls remaining. Pestano ended on 47 NO from 18 deliveries while Rampersaud faced 28 balls to end on 25 NO with two sixes and two fours. Permaul took 2 for 9 from 2.4 overs while Leon Cecil had 1 for 9 from 2 overs. Pestano, who was recently named in the Guyana Senior team training squad for trials, was named Man of the Final for his brilliant innings.

BCB president Dr. Cecil Beharry and former president Hilbert Foster both praised the two teams for putting on a brilliant performance for the huge crowd. Dr. Beharry announced major plans for Berbice cricket including upcoming coaching clinics, assistance for clubs and more tournaments at all levels.

Foster, who was recently selected as the chairman of the BCB Special Events Committee, pledged his support for the new president and committed to assist as needed.

Sponsor Chandradat Chintamani hailed the BCB for organizing another successful tournament and expressed delight at the huge turnout of fans at the final. He also disclosed that after discussions with the special events committee chairman, he agreed to sponsor the tournament for the fifth edition in 2024. Chintamani was full of praise for his late uncle, Ivan Madray, who played two test matches for the West Indies in the 1950’s before migrating to England where he died in 2009. He was the third Berbician to play test cricket following in the footstep of John Trim and the legendary Rohan Kanhai. RHTYSC cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall dedicated the title to the management and staff of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) especially managing director Bert Sukhai.