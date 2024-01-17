Breaking: Miner buried in accident at Marudi Mountain

Latest update January 17th, 2024 4:28 PM
Jan 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A search is ongoing for a miner who was reportedly buried under the rubble at the Marudi Mountain in the Deep South Rupununi.
Reports are that the man, whose identity is still be ascertained, was ‘punting’ in the area at the time of the incident.
Kaieteur News will provide an update as information becomes available.
