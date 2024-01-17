BCB names sub-committees for 2024/25 term

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of new president Dr. Cecil Beharry met recently to name several sub-committees to assist in the management of Berbice cricket over the course of the next two years. Dr. Beharry on the 17th of December defeated Albert Smith 18-13 to replace Hilbert Foster, who stepped down after successfully completing three terms of two years each. The others elected to office were Vice Presidents David Black, Qualis Winter, Junior Blair, Secretary Mahendra Algu, treasurer Rovin Bahadur, Assistant Secretary Ameer Rahaman and Assistant Treasurer Davindra Ramdihal.

Seven appointed executives were chosen to serve on the executives and they are Floyd Benjamin, Narine Deonarine, Gregory Crandon, Angela Haniff, Karran Ramsammy, Micheal Newland, and Tekha Pooran. Veteran cricket administrator Egbert Edward was appointed Marketing Manager and would head the marketing committee that includes Junior Blair, Mahendra Algu, David Black and Hilbert Foster.

The BCB Secretary would serve as the Public Relation Officer of the board and would be the administrator of its popular facebook page. Chairman of the last competition committee Leslie Solomon, who spearheaded the hosting of 35 competitions in 2023, was reappointed with Balram Samaroo as his deputy. Other members of the expanded committee are Ameer Rahaman, David Black, Mentis, Narine Deonarine, Egbert Edwards, Winston Smith, Angela Haniff, Gregory Crandon, Trymanine Smartt and Hilbert Foster.

Treasurer Rovin Bahadur heads the financial committee with Davindra Ramdihol, Nutan Sawh, Ameer Rahahman, Qualis Winter, Dr. Cecil Beharry and Mahendar Algu been members. Senior Police Officer Micheal Newland heads the disciplinary committee which consists of Vicky Samaroo, Joel Dilchand, Samad Baksh and Sadiek Ismael. Vice Presidents Junior Blair, David Black and Qualis Winter would be in charge for cricket development, administration and finance respectively.

At the special request from the executives, former president Hilbert Foster has agreed to head the special events committee. Other members of the committee are Balram Samaroo, Rovin Bahadur, Carol Nurse, Angela Haniff, Mahendra Algu, Davindra Ramdihol and Floyd Benjamin. Chairman of the last Junior selection committee Balram Samaroo was reappointed to the post after executives hailed his performance over the last few years in the position. Other junior selectors appointed were Ryan Kissoonlall as Vice Chairman, Krishna Rickey Amoi, Darmesh Seenarine, Leslie Solomon, Gregory Crandon, Roshan Guffor and Bashir Baksh.

Veteran selector Leslie Solomon heads the senior selection committee, replacing Albert Smith and would be joined by Balram Samaroo (Vice Chairman), Winston Smith, Junior Blair, Philbert Wilburg, Heerilall Bridgelall and Julian Moore. The executives also appointed Ameer Rahaman and Ryan Kissoonlall as the manager and coach of the Berbice team for the upcoming inter county Under15 tournament. The BCB elected executives would shortly meet with members of the different committees.