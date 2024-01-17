Adams eclipses Giddings to produce magic in LGC’s Captain’s Tourney

Kaieteur Sports – Carlos Adams eclipsed Eureka Giddings to produce magic in Lusignan Golf Club’s Captain’s Tournament on Saturday 13 January 2024.

Under great golfing weather conditions, veteran Carlos Adams produced a fantastic double win at the LGC’s Captain’s Net and Birdie Tournament. The 28 handicapper, playing from the Senior’s Tee-boxes, demonstrated that he still has the magic in his strokes as he produced a magnificent Net 66, with 7 Birdies, which included the equivalent to an Albatross on Hole 10. (An Albatross is 3 under par. An Eagle is 2 under par, and a Birdie is 1 under par.)

Upcoming female champion Eureka Giddings was barely pipped by Adams as she delivered an excellent Net 68, also with 7 Birdies, playing off a 25 handicap.

While the camaraderie and excitement in the Tournament was visibly refreshing, there was no mistaking the desire of the golfers to produce great competition as they sought to win the 10 great prizes of umbrellas, water bottles, and trophies put up by Captain, Dr Pope Emanuel London. Prizes were awarded for 1st to 7th Best Net, Most Birdies, Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin.

The other Net winners were – veteran Bridglall Harry, 3rd place with Net 69 off handicap 14; (Club vice-President) Brian Hackett, 4th with Net 70 off handicap 17; (past-Captain) Patrick Prashad, 5th – Net 73 off handicap 9; (past-Captain) Ayube Subhan, 6th – Net 73 off handicap 11; and 7th Jaipaul Suknanan – 74 off handicap 11. Monnaf Arjune won the Longest Drive prize, while Troy Cadogan ensured he was in the Winners’ Row by winning the Nearest The Pin prize.

Both Captain Dr London and Vice-President Brian Hackett thanked the golfers for their participation, and their making this 1st Tournament for 2024 an encouraging success. Golfers can look forward to great Tournaments in this New Year.